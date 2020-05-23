Angul: At a time when it seems there is no relenting in coronavirus crisis with more number of positive cases coming to fore every day, in Angul, out of total 19 positive cases, 15 have recovered from the disease.

Of them, 13 were admitted to Talcher COVID-19 hospital May 10 and the remaining two May 11. While 14 of them were from different quarantine centres, one was from Angul town. After ten days of treatment, their samples were again collected and sent for test with the reports coming out negative.

All the 15 recovered patients have been shifted from the COVID-19 hospital to the temporary medical camp set up at Adarsha International School at Panchamahala. “These 15 patients will be in quarantine at the temporary medical camp and a special medical team will monitor their health conditions,” informed Angul district collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty, adding more than half of the district’s total positive cases getting recovered from the infection is good news for the district.

According to chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Pratap Kumar Behera, a total of 4,236 samples were sent for COVID-19 test till Friday evening. Of them, reports of 3,478 persons were received. While 3,459 cases came out to be negative for the infection, 19 tested positive while reports of 758 persons were yet to be received.

