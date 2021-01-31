Koraput: In a major jolt to smugglers, Koraput police seized 1,577 kilograms of ganja from an oil tanker near Semiliguda town of Koraput district in wee hours of Sunday. However, three persons managed to give the cops a slip.

The consignment was being smuggled from Lamtaput in Koraput district to Bihar via Gunthaguda under Pottangi police limits.

According to police officials, they were tipped off about a consignment of ganja being transported in an oil tanker. The cops swung into action and intercepted an Indian Oil tanker near Semiliguda on Raipur-Vishakhapatnam road. Following an inspection, the contraband packets were found concealed in the tanker.

Registering a case under NDPS Act, the police seized the contraband along with the vehicle used in the smuggling. A manhunt is on to nab the absconding persons, it was learnt.

The incident has been a matter of discussion in the locality. “The recent case indicates that ganja smugglers keep trying different ways to smuggle the contraband. Earlier, ambulances and even vehicles with police stickers were found to have been used by smugglers,” observed some local people.

Notably, Malkangiri police had stopped an SUV with a blue beacon and police escort sticker during a regular check in Balimela area January 10. Upon searching the vehicle, one quintal ganja was seized and three persons who were also in police uniforms were arrested.

