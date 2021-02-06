RJ Praveen will receive Outreach Best Broadcaster award for the year 2020 while the best listener award will be given to Rajneesh Kumar from Bihar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6: The 7th Outreach International Radio Fair is scheduled to be held at Bhanja Kala Mandap here February 13 and 14.

The key attraction of the fair will be the antique radio sets, gramophones and broadcasting equipment. Besides, a listeners’ conference would be organised during the event.

Addressing a presser organised by the Outreach at a hotel, event coordinator Subrat Kumar Pati said, “The size of the event would be small due to the pandemic. But, we will honour 15 radio jockeys (RJs) with Covid warrior award. Akshay Patnaik from Bolgarh, Kaliprasanna Patnaik from Cuttack and Rajendra Maharana from Bhubaneswar will bring thousands of rare radio sets for display. But, there will be no international participation due to the pandemic.”

The fair will have a stall from where people can procure new radio sets. People can also avail discounts while buying radio sets. Many handmade and customised products will be there for sale. RJ Praveen of 93.5 FM from Kolkata will present a special show at the fair, Pati added.

Apart from this, RJ Praveen will receive Outreach best broadcaster award for the year 2020 while the best listener award will be given to Rajneesh Kumar from Bihar. The first Nadia Bihari Smruti Samman will be given to Anitya Mohanty, a popular radio presenter of All India Radio, Cuttack. This award is initiated by Outreach in the memory of legendary radio veteran of Odisha, Nadia Bihari Mohanty, Pati said.

Besides, there will a host of competitions including dance, song, ramp walk, news reading and RJ competition for school and college students. Every participant will receive an award at the event.

Members of Outreach, Saswati kar and Tikayat Nayak, were also present at the presser while Bishnupriya Sahoo coordinated the programme.