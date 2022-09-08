Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has planned a mega show involving the participation of around 150 Buddhist monks from across the world for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the ‘Peace Pagoda’ at Dhauli on the outskirts of the state capital, officials said.

The International White Peace Pagoda or Buddhist Shrine known as ‘Shanti Stupa’ was built in 1972 by collaborative efforts of Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha and Odisha. The Peace Pagoda is completing its 50th Year in 2022.

Dhauli or Dhauligiri is a small hill located on the banks of the river Daya, 8 km south of Bhubaneswar. This place witnessed the great Kalinga War, according to historians.

A high-level meeting was held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra for commemorating the historic occasion with celebration of its Golden Jubilee.

Additional Chief Secretary, Odia Literature, Language and Culture Department, MS Padhi said the main celebration would be held on October 28, 2022. An estimated 150 monks from different parts of the globe would join the auspicious celebration. A Peace March would be held from Bhubaneswar to Dhauli on that day. The occasion would be echoed with pious Buddhist chanting and Sutras, Padhi said.

While reviewing the preparatory works for the occasion, Mohapatra directed the departments to complete the structural preservation and beautification works by end of the current month.

The state government has made provisions of around Rs 1.87 crore for preservation works. A pathway around the ‘Stupa’ would also be developed.

The Japanese engineers who recently came to see structural preservation works appreciated the high quality work being done by state government. The Chief Monk in charge of the Peace Pagoda, present in the meeting also expressed his satisfaction on quality and progress of the works.

PTI