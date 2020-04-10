Chhatrapur: As many as 728 foreign and 15,088 out of state returnees have completed their home quarantine period across Ganjam district, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Friday said while briefing reporters in Chhatrapur.

“A total of 761 persons had returned from foreign countries. Of them, 33 are still in home quarantine. Similarly, 29,209 people had returned from other states. As of now, 14,121 are still in home quarantine,” the collector added.

Questioned what steps the district administration is taking to tackle coronavirus crisis in the district, Kulange said all these 15, 816 persons have been directed to remain inside their houses as others during this lockdown.

“We have also put up posters on the outer walls of their houses so that people can identify their houses easily. Anganwadi and health workers have been asked to visit them every day and report me on their health condition the same day. We have COVID ambulances, and patients with slightest symptoms of COVID-19 are being taken to hospitals. Swabs of 311 suspected COVID-19 patients have so far been tested and all tested came out negative for coronavirus, he added.

PNN