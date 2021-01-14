Bhubaneswar: The 15th Toshali National Crafts Mela at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar will begin from January 21 and end February 5.

A decision in this regard was taken Wednesday at a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena held at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

Jena stressed upon social distancing and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the event.

While a total of 450 stalls were part of the Toshali National Crafts Mela last year, it has been decided to limit it to 250 due to the COVID-19 situation.

Artisans, weavers and sculptors from across the country are scheduled to participate at the fair which will kick-start from January 21.

The fair is being organised every year by the Odisha Handlooms, Textiles and Handicraft (HTH) department in association with the Union Development Commissioner (Handlooms) with an objective to offer a forum for artisans, weavers and sculptors.

The craft mela will create a market for their products, preserve and nurture traditional forms and create awareness and educate people about the skills and intricacies involved in making the products.

Artisans, weavers and sculptors from across the country are scheduled to participate in the mega event to exhibit their traditional and contemporary handloom and handicraft products.

PNN