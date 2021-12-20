Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Vellore police have recovered 16 kg of gold stolen from a jewellery showroom in the city which was buried in a graveyard.

On December 15, CCTV visuals revealed a masked man entering the prominent jewellery shop in Vellore town and decamping with 16 kg of gold.

Police constituted a special investigation team and nabbed a person who is suspected to have committed the theft. He is from Anaicut in Vellore. However, police refused to divulge the details of the burglar.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the gold stolen from the jewellery showroom was buried in a graveyard some 40 km away from Vellore at Odukathur.