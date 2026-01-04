Berhampur: Odisha Police Sunday filed a 1,660-page preliminary chargesheet in the murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabas Panda, officials said.

The chargesheet, filed in the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court, names 16 accused, including former Berhampur MLA and BJD Ganjam district president Bikram Kumar Panda, and former Berhampur mayor Siva Shankar Das, they said.

Police officials said the chargesheet contained all supporting documents, including statements of 122 witnesses and verified CCTV footage.

The preliminary chargesheet, containing all supporting documents filed in the court, has every detail of the evidence collected so far in connection with the sensational murder case, SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

The chargesheet has been filed within the stipulated timeframe of 90 days of the occurrence of the incident, he added.

As of now, we have named 16 accused in the chargesheet. Since it is an ongoing investigation, there are some others who are under the radar. Their names will be included in supplementary chargesheets, the SP added.

Police pressed charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, organised crime, destruction of evidence, harbouring offenders and various sections under the Arms Act against the accused, Berhampur DSP Priyas Ranjan Chhotray said.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants had fired at Pitabash, also a member of the state Bar Council, near his residence at Baikuntha Nagar under Baidyanathpur police station here October 6, 2025.

Locals rushed Pitabash to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead.

During the investigation, police arrested 16 people, including former MLA (Berhampur) Bikram Kumar Panda, former mayor (Berhampur) Siva Shankar Das, a BJD corporator Malaya Bisoyi, advocate Madan Mohan Dalei and close aides of the former MLA.

Police said the former MLA and former mayor allegedly conspired to carry out the murder, with other accused arranging shooters and providing shelter. Political, financial, and business enmity were stated as the motives behind the killing.