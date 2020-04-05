Bhubaneswar: Sixteen new cases of coronavirus positive cases were reported from the city here late Sunday evening according to post on the Twitter account of Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha. All the cases have been reported from the state capital itself. So the total number of COVID-19 cases in the day reached 18 as earlier in the day, two persons had tested positive.

See link: https://twitter.com/HFWOdisha/status/1246826498851352576

In another tweet, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that 15 of the 16 cases detected Sunday belong to the Bomikhal locality which has been sealed. Cluster containment has been put in place and house to house to survey is being conducted. It also said that all suspected patients and contacts will be isolated and tested. The department has also asked citizens not to panic.

Earlier in the day the Health and Family Welfare Department had said that two more fresh cases of coronavirus patients have emerged. Among them were a 70-year-old man and a 29-year-old male.

The 70-year-old man is a resident of the Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II. He had returned to the city March 22 from Australia and had been under quarantine. However, his latest blood report has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old person who has also tested positive is a resident of Bomikhal. He was diagnosed with the disease during active surveillance by health officials.

With 18 more new additions during the day the total number of coronavirus positive cases have gone up to 39 in Odisha, out of which 32 are of from this city only.

Details of the 16 fresh cases are yet to be released by the Health and Family Welfare department.

PNN