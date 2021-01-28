New Delhi: A total of 16 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the president’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. The 16 Opposition parties have decided to adopt such a move in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws. This information was given by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad here Thursday.

The 16 Opposition parties have also demand a probe into the Centre’s role in violence on Republic Day in Delhi. Stating this Azad, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that they are all for repealing of the new farm laws. Azad spoke to reporters with Congress’ chief whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh, by his side.

The Congress had Wednesday held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day. It said he should be sacked immediately.

The Congress had also accused the Modi government of being part of a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers’ agitation. The Centre did so by allowing some miscreants to enter the Red Fort complex and hoist a religious flag. The Congress said that the Centre adopted such means in their bid to ensure that the farmers bury their demand for the repeal of the three new agri laws.

President Ram Nath Kovind would address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament January 29.