Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha (OAM), Tuesday, sent a list of 16 private schools in Bhubaneswar that are allegedly running without certificate of recognition (CoR) to the DEO, Khurda and BEO, Bhubaneswar.

The development comes after Directorate of Elementary Education sent letters to all district education officers (DEOs) for submitting reports against the private schools running without CoR.

Co-chairman of OAM, Bhumohan B Patnaik said, “These schools in Khurda district have not obtained CoR and NOC from designated authorities. The DEO, Khurda and BEO, Bhubaneswar should take strong steps and lodge FIRs against these schools for immediate action.”

Stating that this is illegal and exploitation of parents and students, Patnaik requested the DEO and the BEO to lodge FIRs against these schools as per order of Director, Elementary Education and provisions under IPC, where Section 75 of JJ Act, Child cruelty, Cheating, Child Extortion on forcefully collection of different fees without having proper CoR, NOC and etc.

These schools are also running without proper affiliation to CBSE and ICSE, he added. Earlier, the Directorate of Elementary Education, Odisha had written to all DEOs to submit action-taken reports against the private schools which are running without CoR.

The letter said that the DEOs have been requested to issue draft show-cause notices and take action against the private schools running without a certificate of recognition.

As per rule, the School and Mass Education department has stipulated that all the schools should obtain CoR from the directorate to run their educational institutions. To obtain the CoR, schools have to meet norms under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. After the assessment, the director will issue recognition for five years.