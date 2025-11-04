Malkangiri: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Odisha’s Malkangiri district after being served a spiked drink, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday when the girl went out with the youth, who was known to her, on his motorcycle, they said.

He served her some spiked drink and then raped her, police said.

After receiving a complaint from the girl’s family, the youth was detained, said Regan Kindo, the inspector-in-charge of the Malkangiri police station.