Rayagada: As many as 160 Odia migrant workers came back to the state from Telangana aboard a Shramik Special train Wednesday.

All these workers were working in Telangana before the lockdown was announced. Without enough food and money, they were reportedly starving since days before they managed to come back.

The workers who reached Rayagada station on their way back home by the Shramik Special train belong to Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts, an official said.

The returnee migrant workers were received at the station by Rayagada district collector Pramod Kumar Behera, additional collector Sarat Chandra Panda, DRDA project director Amit Ruturaj, Gunupur sub-collector BS Balaram and Rayagada sub-collector Pratap Chandra Pradhan.

Notably, several other returnees from Bolangir and Nuapada districts who were kept at the reception centres in Rayagada have been sent back to their respective districts in 13 special buses. They will be kept under institutional quarantine at their respective panchayats, official sources said.