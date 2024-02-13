Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar observed its 16th Foundation Day, Monday. The commemoration was to celebrate the foundation stone laying of the campus of the Institute at Argul in February 12, 2009.

To mark the occasion, a special interactive session with the first regular director of IIT Bhubaneswar, Madhusudan Chakraborty was organised for the members of the faculty and staff of the institute. IIT Bhubaneswar director Shreepad Karmalkar welcomed and introduced Chakraborty. He briefly described the history of the institute and the campus of IIT Bhubaneswar. Addressing the gathering, Chakraborty shared his experience in the establishment of IIT Bhubaneswar and the efforts made towards the development of the dedicated campus of the Institute.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP