Kendrapara: Forest officials arrested 17 marine fishermen and seized their seaworthy fishing trawler on the charge of illegally fishing within the turtle congregation zone in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, an official said Saturday.

The fishing trawler, used by the intruders for fishing along the prohibited sanctuary area, besides the fishing implements were seized by the forest patrol teams. The fishing vessel had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors contravening the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine fishing Regulation Act and mandatory rules of marine sanctuary, added the forest officer.

With the latest interceptions, around 350 fishermen have so far been arrested for acts of intrusion into the marine sanctuary as the Forest department is intent on ensuring the safety of Olive Ridley sea turtles, said forest officials. It should be noted here that the state government has clamped a seven-month log fishing ban along the 20-km stretch Dhamra-Devi river mouth from November 1 in view of the ensuing mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley marine turtles.