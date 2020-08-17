Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police, Monday, effected a major reshuffle in the ranks of additional DCPs and inspector in-charges (IICs) in the twin city. Seventeen IICs and two ADCPs were transferred.

Additional DCP Kishore Chandra Patasani has been transferred to Bhubaneswar urban police division (UPD) while Subash Chandra Mohanty, additional DCP, has got his new posting at IB section of Commissionerate Police. Both the OPS-cadre officers are currently posted at the headquarters of Commissionerate Police.

Similarly, Bharat Charan Sahoo, former IIC of Bhubaneswar GRP station, will be the new IIC of Capital police station replacing Girija Shankar Chakraborty, who has been transferred as the IIC of Laxmisagar police station.

Likewise, Dayanidhi Nayak, currently the IIC of Laxmisagar PS, will be the new IIC of Dhauli PS. Jubaraj Swain will take the charge of IIC at Chandrasekharpur police

station from Biswaranjan Nayak, who has been transferred as the IIC of Badagada PS.

Sarat Kumar Sahu, the ex-IIC of Pipli police station, will replace Arun Kumar Swain as the IIC of Nayapalli police station. Swain has been transferred as the IIC of Kharavela Nagar police station while Biswaranjan Senapati, the incumbent IIC at Kharavela Nagar police station, has been given the charge of Nandankanan police station where the IIC post has been lying vacant following the suspension of Paramananda Nayak a few months ago.

Similarly, Khandagiri IIC, Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, and Sahid Nagar IIC Biranchinarayan Pati will take charge as the IICs of Badambadi and Choudwar police stations respectively.

Deepak Mishra and Himanshu Bhusan Swain have been posted as the IICs of Airfield and Sahid Nagar police stations respectively.

Meanwhile, Anjali Chotray, has been given the charge of Traffic police station at Chandrasekharpur replacing Pramod Kumar Patnaik who will be the new IIC of Tamando police station.