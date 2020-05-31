London: The English Football League (EFL) Sunday confirmed that 17 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

While 10 positive tests returned from eight clubs in the Championship, there have been seven positive cases from three clubs in League Two.

There is no programme of testing for League One at present.

“Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1058 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight Clubs,” the statement on www.efl.com said.

“Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.”

“Following an initial round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with seven individuals testing positive from three Clubs.”

As per a Sky Sports report, Preston confirmed their player Jayden Stockley was one of the positive tests in the Championship. The striker is asymptomatic and says he feels fine.

He said: “I feel absolutely well. I haven’t shown any symptoms. I feel great. This has given it a sense of realism for me. I’m the first person I know who has had it. It’s a strange feeling, but I’m well and want everyone to take care.”

IANS