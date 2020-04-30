Bhubaneswar: With 17 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Odisha Thursday, total number of infections in the state jumped to 142, official data suggested.

According to Information and Public Relations Department, all the 17 patients detected Thursday belong to Jajpur district. With this, COVID-19 positive cases in the district shot up to 36.

All of them are from Katikata containment area. They have West Bengal connections and are asymptomatic. Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done, the department said.

2nd Health Update, 30 April 14 Positives in Jajpur 29 yr Male, 38 yr Male, 35 yr Male, 40 yr Female, 29 yr Male, 20 yr Female, 85 yr Female, 3 yr Male, 34 yr Male,

3 yr Female, 36 yr Female, 12 yr Male, 52 yr Female & 62 yr Male. Total Positive Case:142 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 30, 2020

First Health Update, 30th April 03 New Positive Cases in Jajpur 18 yrs Female & 56 yrs Male

In Katikata containment area, Jajpur.

(Both contacts of earlier positive case. WB returnee) 65 yrs Male

(Kolkata returnee. Asymptomatic. Under quarantine) Total Positive Cases: 128 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 30, 2020

According to state government data as of Thursday evening, 142 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 102 cases are active, 39 have recovered and one person died.

(PNN)