Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Wednesday stressed the need for greater adoption of solar-powered technologies and efficient use of renewable resources in agriculture, underscoring the importance of sustainable farming practices.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Food, Agri & Biotech (FAB) Summit 2026 at the MS Swaminathan Hall of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), the Governor highlighted the role of innovation and sustainability in strengthening the agricultural sector.

The summit was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in association with OUAT.

The summit brought together policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and farmers to discuss innovation, agribusiness development and sustainable growth in the food, agriculture and biotechnology sectors.

Governor Kambhampati said India has emerged stronger and more self-reliant despite global challenges and geopolitical uncertainties.

He emphasised the need to develop Odisha into a national hub for food, agriculture and biotechnology innovation through higher productivity, technological advancement and entrepreneurship. Referring to the growing impact of climate change, he called for the adoption of smart farming practices and innovative technologies to build long term agricultural resilience.

The Governor also encouraged youth to pursue entrepreneurship and urged farmers to leverage government support schemes and initiatives of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

Highlighting the vast potential of fisheries and allied sectors, he said they can play a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy and creating employment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering as the guest of honour, Fisheries, Animal Resources Development and MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik said agriculture and farmers are central to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”

He stressed the need to boost productivity through organic and sustainable farming practices and called for collective efforts to transform Odisha into a leading agricultural state.

Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said the summit served as a valuable platform for farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs and policymakers to exchange ideas on sustainable agriculture, value addition and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Odisha.

He also highlighted the vast opportunities offered by the state’s diverse agro-climatic conditions. University VC Pravat Kumar Roul reaffi rmed the universi ty’s commitment to advancing agricultural innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven growth.

He outlined the institute’s efforts to harness Odisha’s agricultural potential through research, education and extension services. A major highlight of the event was the release of five agribusiness guidebooks prepared by OUAT scientists and faculty members.

The publications are designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs and youth establish agribusiness ventures by providing practical guidance and technical know-how.

The summit underscored Odisha’s growing role in innovation-driven agriculture and biotechnology, highlighting the need for stronger collaboration among government, academia and industry to build resilient value chains, promote sustainable food systems and foster inclusive rural development.