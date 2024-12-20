Kendrapara: An 18.5-foot-long adult Indian rock python, which had strayed into Rajendranarayanpur village near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, was rescued by forest officials Friday.

Locals, upon spotting the snake, alerted the forest department, which swiftly responded to rescue the animal.

The python had sustained some injuries and is currently being treated by veterinarians. Forest officials confirmed that once it fully recovers, the snake will be released back into the wild.

While pythons are generally not considered dangerous to humans, large specimens possess enough strength to kill an adult if provoked. However, pythons typically do not attack humans unless in self-defence, forest officials said.

