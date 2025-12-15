Malkangiri: Police have arrested 18 people so far in connection with the violent clash that occurred in MV-26 village of Malkangiri district.

According to police, nine people were arrested Saturday midnight, while three more were taken into custody Sunday. With these arrests, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to 18.

Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi visited Malkangiri district and reviewed the situation at a meeting held at the circuit house. He was briefed about the incident in the presence of District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and Superintendent of Police Vinodh Patil H.

During the visit, discussions were held with office-bearers of the Zilla Adivasi Samaj Mahasangh and the District Bengali Samaj to restore normalcy and maintain communal harmony.