Boinda: Eighteen migrant workers were detained Tuesday night by Angul police. They were trying to flee from a Shramik Special train while returning from Gujarat. They have been sent to quarantine centres at Boinda and Luhamunda in Angul district, police said. The migrants were trying to avoid the mandatory 28-day quarantine imposed by the Odisha government for outstation returnees.

When the train reached near Jambunali under Kishornagar block of the district, the migrants stopped the train by pulling the chain. However when they jumped out of the train and tried to flee they were spotted by locals. The locals detained the workers and informed Boinda police officials and GRP about the incident.

On being informed police reached the spot and detained the violators before sending them to the quarantine centres. While 10 of the migrants have been sent to the Boinda quarantine centre, the remaining eight have gone to Luhamumda. All the 18 belong to Athmallik and Kishorenagar blocks.

“We have sent 18 persons to the quarantine centres. They will stay there till their tests are done. If their reports are negative cases will be registered against them,” police informed.

