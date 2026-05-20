Bhuban: Sand smugglers pelted stones at a woman police IIC and threatened her of dire consequences if she did not release the sand-laden tractor seized by her during a raid by police on sand smuggling near Mrudanga Akhandalamani Temple Square under Bhuban police limits in Dhenkanal district Tuesday.

One of the accused also picked up a fight with IIC Renubala Sahu of Bhuban police station and snatched away her mobile phone before throwing it away at some distance. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she didn’t release the sand-laden tractor seized by her.

The incident occurred when Sahu and two police personnel raided the area over a tip-off and intercepted a tractor illegally transporting sand. The police personnel also detained the vehicle owner and the driver. The seizure annoyed the tractor owner as he got enraged and threatened the IIC to eliminate her.

The raid took place following allegations of illegal sand transportation in the area. Police said the situation turned tense for some time as the sand mafia created a ruckus at the spot. However, the accused persons were later overpowered and taken into custody. The seized tractor bearing registration number OD-06N-2053 was reportedly involved in illegal sand transportation.

Police said the tractor and the persons involved belong to Bhanda village under Sukinda police limits in neighbouring Jajpur district. Following the incident, IIC Sahu informed Kamakhyanagar SDPO Chittaranjan Behera, who later reached Bhuban police station and visited the spot to review the situation and conduct an inquiry. Police said strict action would be taken against illegal sand smuggling activities in the Bhuban area in the coming days.