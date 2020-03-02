Bizarre videos often get viral on social media capturing the imagination of many. Similarly one such video that has recently surfaced on the internet, features a group of doctors removing a towel from the stomach of a python in Australia.

The staff of the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (SASH) outside of Sydney, Australia, can be seen coming to the rescue of the 18-year-old snake who swallowed a wet towel placed on a beach.

The doctors pulled out the towel from its mouth. They also posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

ODDLY SATISFYING: Team of vets pull AN ENTIRE BEACH TOWEL out of a python in Australia – with their bare hands. pic.twitter.com/rjzR2lrmEW — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2020

As you can see in the video, it is clear that the python has a swollen belly and had eaten something fairly large that it simply couldn’t digest. Using some long forceps to snag the offending fabric, the vets slowly pulled the towel out of the snake. Difficult at first, but eventually, the bulk of the blanket comes sliding out with ease.

Earlier in England, a similarly strange incident had come to light. In the Veterinary Hospital in Bristol, doctors had removed a tumor from the stomach of a fish whose weight was just one gram. With this, this fish became the youngest patient in the world to receive a surgery.

According to media reports, the price of this small fish was just Rs 89, but its operation cost around Rs 9000. In the hospital in which this fish was operated, before this, creatures like chameleon, lizard, snake and crocodile had also undergone surgery.