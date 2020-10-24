Bhubaneswar: As many as 182 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 44 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 138 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 276 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Oct(till 9am) pic.twitter.com/TL0t2qbtR1 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 24, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 28,481 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 25,895 have recovered. While there are 2,415 active cases, 150 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,79,582 with the detection of 1,695 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,229. As many as 986 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 709 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 40,033 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 42.80 lakh.