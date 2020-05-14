Rayagada: A total of 186 migrant workers stranded in Tirupur of Tamil Nadu due to the nationwide lockdown arrived at Rayagada Railway Station in the district by a Shramik Special Train Thursday.

Among the Tamil Nadu returnees 73 migrant workers are from Rayagada district, 27 are from Gajapati, 4 are from Kandhamal, 5 passengers are from Koraput, 49 are from Nabarangpur and 28 are the residents of Kalahandi.

After thermal screening, the migrants were offered food packets and water. Those from other districts left in buses where they will be placed under institutional quarantine. Those belonging to Rayagada district will also have to be under quarantine for 21 days said an official.

Section 144 imposed in and around the railway station area for smooth transition of the migrants to the quarantine centres and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The district administration instructed all the passengers to wear mask in the station and maintain social distancing between them after their arrival.

District Collector Pramod Kumar Behera and SP Saravana Vivek M welcomed the migrant workers at the station.

