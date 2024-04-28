Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a ward member and his mother died when lightning struck them in Janhimula village under Derabish police limits in the coastal district here, sources said Saturday.

Sources said both the ward member and his mother were returning home after completing work in their green gram field when the mishap took place.

The deceased were identified as Rabindra Barik, a ward member of Janhimula village, and his mother, Sashirekha Barik.

Villagers rushed the duo to the District Headquarters Hospital here for treatment, but they were declared brought dead.

Police later recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy.

PNN & Agencies