Kozhikode: At least 19 people were killed in a massive landslide at Churalpara in Kerala’s Wayanad Tuesday, said officials here.

The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m. and the area was cut off.

Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu told local media, “Around 2 a.m., landslides took place at least two to three times. At this point, few affected areas are cut off. The weather is also adverse for NDRF teams to go to some of these affected areas. Everyone is on alert. We will carry out the rescue in a coordinated manner. We are still ascertaining about how many people are trapped. All options, including airlifting people, are being looked into to ensure rescue work is carried out.”

The local people and a team of professional rescue operators were engaged in locating people in the area which has been ripped into two, with around 400 families being isolated.

Meanwhile, Attamala, which has a good number of homestays, has been badly affected and the rescue operations have begun and there are reports of tourists being trapped.

State Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran, who rushed to the spot said it was a bit early to assess the damages.

“At least 53 people are at a hospital here who have been injured and six bodies are there. At another hospital, there are 13 who are injured and admitted to a state-run hospital and six bodies are also there. We have started the rescue operations and are waiting for helicopters to arrive. A new ropeway is going to be erected soon and the Army will be building a temporary bridge also to rescue people who are trapped in the area after a bridge was swept away,” said Saseendran.