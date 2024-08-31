Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to meet the unmet demands of private FM radio channels and provide diverse local content, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its green signal to open private FM radio stations in 234 new towns/cities in the country, including 19 in Odisha.

According to sources, Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Puri and Sambalpur will have three private FM radio stations each, while Berhampur will have four channels. Subrat Kumar Pati, head of Outreach and a radio expert, lauded the decision by underscoring the potential of FM radio stations in enhancing local content and creating employment opportunities in the state. “This was long overdue and we are happy about the Cabinet’s decision,” Pati added. The rollout of private FM radio in these new areas is expected to support the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, promoting local dialects and culture, said sources. The Cabinet also approved an annual licence fee of 4 per cent of gross revenue, excluding GST, for the new stations.