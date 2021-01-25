Uttarakhand: A 19-year-old girl was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for a day on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Sunday.

Speaking about the incredible opportunity with the media, Shrishti Goswami said: “I am happy that I have got the privilege of becoming the Chief Minister on National Girl Child Day. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Also, I will be going through the presentations of various departments and will present my suggestions to them. My suggestions will prioritise girl child-centric issues.”

Goswami’s elated parents said, “Today we feel very proud, every daughter can achieve a milestone, we just need to support them. We want to thank the government a lot for considering our daughter worthy of this.”

“Never stop supporting your daughters. In today’s time, daughters can achieve everything. This should be an example for everyone. If she can achieve this milestone, every other daughter is capable of doing so. We are thankful to Trivendra Singh Rawat for giving Srishti this opportunity,” said Praveen Puri, Goswami’s father.

The Indian government back in 2008 had declared January 24 as National Girl Child Day with the purpose to spread awareness among people about all the inequalities girls face in the Indian society.

PNN