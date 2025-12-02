Chhatrapur: A grievance hearing was jointly conducted Monday by Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan and Ganjam Superintendent of Police Subhendu Kumar Patra at the DRDA complex, where 194 cases were heard and resolved in the presence of both officials.

According to the Collector, 183 cases were individual in nature, while 11 were group-related. Fourteen petitioners received a total of Rs 94,500 in compensation from the Red Cross Society fund, and three beneficiaries were provided tricycles by the Collector and the SP.

Some disputes were resolved on the spot, and others were forwarded to the respective departments for further action.

“In the coming days, the administration is considering enabling petitioners to file through WhatsApp from their homes. We are already accepting e-filing of complaints,” Vasan said.

The disputes raised during the hearing primarily related to old-age pensions, the Subhadra Yojana, drinking water issues, shelter and ration cards.