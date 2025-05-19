Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday claimed that around 85 per cent of the grievances he has received so far have been resolved, and the process of addressing citizens’ concerns will continue.

Majhi said this after attending the 12th Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Hearing since assuming office in June last year.

Of these sessions, 11 were held in Bhubaneswar, while one was conducted in Sambalpur April 21.

“In a people’s government, the highest priority is given to resolving people’s problems. The complaints of common people were heard at the new grievance centre at Unit-2 in Bhubaneswar. Officials have been directed to take immediate steps to resolve their problems for the benefit of the complainants,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Accompanied by a team of ministers and around 20 officers, Majhi began hearing grievances around 8:30 AM . By 1 PM, his team had listened to around 700 people, out of around 1,000 who had registered online for the session.

Majhi said that in view of the hot and humid weather, all arrangements for attendees like shades, fans, coolers, drinking water and toilet facilities. Special provisions were also made for ‘divyang’ (persons with disabilities) individuals to ensure their accessibility.

Citizens registered their complaints in advance through the state government’s portal janasunani.odisha.gov.in or the Janasunani mobile app.

“So far, 85 per cent of the complaints made by the general public have been resolved, and the rest are in the process of being addressed. People have high expectations of us, and that is why they are coming forward with their problems,” Majhi added.

Around 10,000 people from across the state have filed their grievance petitions at different CM’s Public Hearing sessions so far, an official said.

PTI