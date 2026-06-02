Baripada: Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district has once again drawn attention as a unique wildlife habitat after the sighting of an Indian mouse deer (Moschiola indica), one of the world’s smallest and most primitive hoofed mammals. A photograph of the elusive animal, recently captured inside the national park, has gone viral on social media, delighting wildlife enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Known for its rich biodiversity, Similipal’s dense forests and rugged terrain are home to several rare and endangered species, including tigers, elephants, bears and crocodiles. The latest sighting highlights the park’s importance as a refuge for lesser-known wildlife species as well.

The mouse deer, a small herbivorous mammal, is characterised by its grayish-black body, small ears and large eyes. The species is primarily nocturnal and is rarely seen in the wild, making photographic evidence particularly significant. Among the smallest ungulates in the world, Indian mouse deer is found only in select forest habitats across India.

Forest officials of the Similipal Tiger Reserve have been undertaking continuous efforts to conserve the species and its habitat. Former honorary wildlife warden and independent director of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation, Bhanumitra Acharya, said the species has existed in Similipal for many years and its presence is not new to the region.

“Local communities traditionally refer to the animal as ‘Guran di’,” Acharya said. “Its continued presence reflects the ecological richness of Similipal’s forests.”