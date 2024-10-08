Nabarangpur: As many as 195 newly appointed junior teachers failed to report for duty after villagers and members of a joint action committee locked up the concerned schools in various villages in this district, Monday.

The protesters warned the headmasters of respective schools to intensify their protest if teachers hailing from other districts came to join for duty in the schools of their postings. As a result, 195 teachers failed to report for duty where they have been given postings. The appointed junior teachers arriving to join their respective schools were opposed by the villagers in Dangara, Biriguda, Laharakani and Gopiguda villages at Jatabal panchayat under Papdahandi block while similar scenes were witnessed in Jharigaon block where 44 teachers were debarred from joining their duty. Around 29 teachers were stopped from joining duty in Dabugaon block.