Chennai: England reached 454 for four at tea on the second day of the first Test against India here Saturday.

England resumed the day at 263 for three, adding 191 runs in the first two sessions of the second day.

Playing his milestone 100th match, captain Joe Root continued from where he had left on Friday, reaching a well-deserved double hundred.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 454 for 4 in 147 overs (Joe Root batting 209, Ben Stokes 82, Dominic Sibley 87; Jasprit Bumrah 2/66).

PTI