Rayagada: In a major crackdown, the Rayagada police arrested two more persons including a teacher Thursday afternoon, in connection with smuggling of gemstones in the district.

According to police sources, the two arrested are 53-year-old Radhamohan Mahana of Sudha Street area in Boudh district and 45-year-old Subash Ratnallu of Muniguda area in Rayagada district.

However, Radhamohan works as a block grant teacher.

Notably, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch had raided and seized 23 gemstones worth over Rs 1.5 crore from a house at Jagannath Complex in Rayagada town December 7.

Later, police had arrested Jitendra Kumar Behera from Bijabandali village of Ambadala panchayat under Muniguda tehsil in Rayagada.

The STF team confirmed during interrogation that Radhamohan and Subash were also allegedly involved in the supply of the gemstones. Further investigation in this connection is under way.

