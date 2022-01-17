Bolangir: At a time when several parts of Bolangir district are abuzz with political activities following the announcement of panchayat poll schedule, voters of two villages under Deogaon and Loisingha blocks have warned of boycotting the rural polls alleging that development in their regions has taken a back seat.

According to sources, people of Kuhimunda in Uparjhar panchayat under Deogaon block have been reeling under lack of motorable road infrastructure for the last 50 years.

“Our plight has gone unheard for half a century. We had approached leaders of all political parties, MLAs and even minister for a motorable road, but to no avail. We have to commute on a farm land ridge. What is the use of voting for these people when our problems are left unresolved,” the villages rued.

The residents have decided to deny entry of leaders to their village during the electioneering. Similarly, residents at Dandapani village of Banipalli panchayat under Loisingha block have the same problem.

The villagers have to commute through a forested track while going to the panchayat headquarters to avail of PDS items or pension. The villagers also demanded that the administration brings back the village under Ratakhandi panchyayat from Banapalli panchayat.

