Balasore: A mob allegedly attacked two complainants inside a police station in Balasore district Tuesday night, leaving them grievously injured.

According to police sources, the bizarre incident took place at around 11.00pm inside Remuna police station in the district.

Around 150 local villagers in a group barged into the police station and attacked the complainants.

The injured were identified as Raghunath Sahu and Pramita Das. Their houses were allegedly ransacked by the group of villagers. The duo had visited Remuna police station in the district to lodge an FIR seeking intervention of the police.

A source said, scuffle between two groups, one from Mandarpur and another from Nianbag area under the same police limits, took place over past enmity. The irate mob also vandalised the police station.

“Some people first reached the police station alleging that their houses were ransacked by their rival group. We were about to visit their village for an inquiry. At that time around 150 people suddenly arrived at the police station. We immediately closed the gate but by the time 20-30 people barged into the police station and attacked the complainants leaving them critically injured. No complaint has been registered from either side over the incident,” Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of the Remuna police station Sriballav Sahoo expressed.

The injured were rushed to Remuna public health centre (PHC) for treatment. Later, they were shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) in Balasore as their condition deteriorated.

Based on CCTV footages, a team of Remuna police has initiated a probe and launched a manhunt. Police are yet to arrest the attackers. Keeping in mind the palpable tension prevailing in the villages, two platoons of forces have been deployed, a police official said.

PNN