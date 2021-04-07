Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 791 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,44,647.

Out of the 791 cases, 459 were reported from quarantine centres while 332 are local contacts.

With the fresh additions, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,255.

Sundargarh registered the highest number of COVID-19 infections as 147 more persons in the district contracted the virus.

A total of 31,531 swab samples were tested in the state, Tuesday.

District-wise breakdown:

Angul: 17 Balasore: 6 Bargarh: 48 Bhadrak: 10 Bolangir: 14 Boudh: 2 Cuttack: 46 Deogarh: 1 Dhenkanal: 3 Ganjam: 9 Jagatsinghpur: 9 Jajpur: 16 Jharsuguda: 31 Kalahandi: 38 Kandhamal: 4 Kendrapara: 1 Keonjhar: 39 Khurda: 118 Koraput: 9 Malkangiri: 2 Mayurbhanj: 24 Nabarangpur: 23 Nayagarh: 7 Nuapada: 31 Puri: 43 Rayagada: 14 Sambalpur: 45 Subarnapur: 7 Sundargarh: 147 State Pool: 27

PNN