Bolangir: Two youths sustained critical injuries after miscreants assaulted them with swords during zero-night celebrations at Tulasinagarpada in this town, Tuesday night. Some others were also rendered hurt after two miscreants tried to run their bike over them before absconding. The injured youths were identified as Madhusudan Bagarti and Agni Kumar Bisi in the locality. The two injured were admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in the town. Town police launched an investigation after a complaint was lodged at the police station.

One of the absconding accused was identified as Bablu Sandha while another is yet to be identified. The incident occurred when some youths were dancing on the road in Tulasinagarpada as part of zero-night celebrations, Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, two bikers came at a great speed and rammed their bike into the group of youths. Some of the youths were thrown off after the impact. This led to an altercation and the local youths asked the two miscreants not to ride their bike at high speed in the locality. The two accused fl ed, but came back later and suddenly attacked the crowd with swords before absconding.