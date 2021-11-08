Malkangiri: Two persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided head-on with a speeding truck on MV 36 main road under Korukonda block in Malkangiri district Monday. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Biswas (50) and his wife Sipra Biswas (42), while the injured as Sadhana Das (33). All were residents of MV 36 village.

According to a source, the trio were returning to Malkangiri when the killer truck (OR10G 0945) heading from Malkangiri to Balimela collided head-on with the motorcycle on MV 37 main road, throwing the riders off the bike.

Local people rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the critically injured woman to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH). Tension gripped the area for some time as the angry villagers staged a demonstration, placing the bodies on the road.

On being informed, a team from Balimela police station reached the spot and pacified the villagers. They recovered the bodies and sent them to Malkangiri DHH for post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and launched a manhunt for the driver who fled the spot after the mishap.