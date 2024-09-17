Jharsuguda: Two contractual workers were crushed to death, and five more sustained critical injuries, after a metal filter plate fell on them at a factory in Budhipadar area of Jharsuguda district, Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Purnachandra Jena, 40, and Alekh Deo Sahu, 35.

The mishap occurred at around 11 am when the metal filter plate in the blast furnace unit came off and fell on the workers, trapping them underneath.

The injured labourers were rescued and rushed to a private hospital where doctors pronounced Jena and Deo dead. The five injured labourers have been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

PNN