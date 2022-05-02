Balasore/Angul: At least two persons were killed and seven more sustained grievous injuries Sunday afternoon in separate incidents of road mishap in Balasore and Angul districts.

The first incident was reoported from Balia locality on the outskirts of Balasore. The deceased were identified as Paresh and Bhalu.

According to an eyewitness, three youths were on their way to Golei Square of Remuna on a speeding motorcycle when driver of the two-wheeler lost control and the ill-fated vehicle rammed into road divider near Bhimpur in the district leaving them injured.

Some locals rescued the three injured youths and rushed them to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment. Later, doctors at the government-run health facility declared two of them as ‘dead’. Another injured identified as Pakua is undergoing treatment at the hospital. His health condition is now stated to be critical.

In the second incident, as many as six members of a family sustained grievous injuries after the car in which they were traveling rammed into a roadside tree near Jhimiripali on NH-149 in Angul.

The family members were on their way to Ghatagaon Tarini temple from Phulbani in Kandhamal district, a source said.

PNN