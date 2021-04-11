Sanakhemundi: Two people were killed and 10 others injured after the tractor they were travelling in overturned at Pachamba village under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district Sunday. The toll from the accident may rise as conditions of some of the injured are stated to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Mangala Pradhan and Sita, residents of Chana village under Tumbagada gram panchayat.

According to a source, the tractor carrying 20 persons from Chana village was heading towards a fair price shop. The villagers were on the way to collect PDS rice. As the vehicle was nearing Pachamba village, the driver due to some reasons lost his control on the vehicle and it overturned killing two on the spot. After the mishap, the driver fled from the scene.

Local people rescued the injured ones and rushed them to Jarada government hospital.

On getting information from the villagers, police reached the spot, seized the vehicle, recovered the bodies for post-mortem. They have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

