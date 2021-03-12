Kolkata: Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots. It has prompted the, health department of West Bengal to launch a probe, a senior official said Thursday. Primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments. However, the health department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.

“Two deaths occurred in North Bengal districts March 8 and March 9 after they were inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. Initial assessment revealed multiple cardiac problems…” the official informed.

The deceased have been identified as Parul Dutta (75) from Darjeeling district and Krishna Dutta (65) from Dhupguri. This however, is not the first cases of death after the receiving of the COVID-19 vaccine jab. Last month also a healthcare worker in West Bengal had breathed his last after receiving the COVID-19 injection. There have been similar such cases reported from other parts of India including Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, West Bengal registered three COVID-19 deaths Thursday, pushing the toll in the stated to 10,286.

All the three deaths – two from North 24 Parganas and one from Howrah – were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, officials said.

The coronavirus tally rose in West Bengal to 5,77,511 with 244 fresh cases. The state now has 3,110 active cases, while 5,64,115 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said. During the day, 85,519 people were vaccinated, the officials added.