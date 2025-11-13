Kundura: Two women died and 16 others were affected after diarrhoea spread its tentacles at Kenduguda under this block in Koraput district, health officials said Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Phulmati Ghasarlia, 35, and Hiradevi Ghasarlia, 51. A medical team from Kundura block visited the village to assess the situation and collected drinking water samples from different locations. District program manager (DPM) and ASHA manager of Koraput also visited the affected village to review the situation.

Officials said several patients, including Jogesh Gorahandia, Ratnabati Bhumia, Jitendra Pujari, Debendra Bhumia, Basu Bhumia, Rina Pujari, and Phulmati Masia, have recovered after treatment. Block medical officer Ganesh Prasad Das said the village is under constant surveillance, with medical teams visiting twice daily to monitor the situation. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to prevent further spread, and medicines along with oral rehydration salts (ORS) are being distributed. Das noted that many villagers initially take patients to local healers instead of hospitals, leading to delays in treatment. The two deaths were attributed to such late medical intervention, he said.