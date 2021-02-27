Choudwar: Several cashew and other trees were destroyed when a massive fire engulfed the premises of Charbatia Aviation Research Centre (ARC) here Saturday, fire brigade sources said.

“The flames engulfed a sizeable portion of Charbatia ARC premises around 9am. At least six fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. The situation was brought under control around 5pm,” said a fire brigade official.

Sources claimed that a cashew forest on the ARC premises caught fire in the morning. Soon, the flames spread to a sizeable portion of the ARC premises. The fire was so massive that the entire locality was covered with thick smoke.

The incident caused panic among the residents of Banipada, Shankarpur, Mangarajpur and Agrahat village, located close to the ARC.

“Thankfully, there was no casualty in the incident,” added the fire brigade official.

Notably, the ARC had lost a portion of its greenery to fire January 27 this year.

In another incident, fire broke out at a closed paper mill at Choudwar around 5pm. On being informed, fire brigade personnel along with fire engines rushed to the spot.

The flames have engulfed several structures of the closed paper mill. The residents of Charigharia, Paikerapur, Mandapada, Dasarathipatana and Harinathpur have been put on high alert, sources added.

The fire brigade personnel were trying their best to douse the flames till the last report came in.