Brahmagiri: Two groups of local villagers under Brahmagiri block in Puri district were involved in a clash and hurled bombs at each other leaving one injured Friday morning. The incident happened after a local youth belonging to Nishibhanr village was detected COVID-19 positive. He was one among the four positive cases reported from the block Thursday.

The infected youth had come in contact with another youth. When both the youths visited another village Thursday, the residents objected to their entry. This angered the two and there was an angry exchange of words between the two groups. However police diffused the situation by taking one of the youths into custody.

But that did not help as the two groups again clashed Friday morning. Bombs were hurled resulting in injury to a person. The injured person has been identified as Bichitra Pradhan. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Puri district headquarters hospital.

Later, police was deployed at Nishibhanr village to keep things under control.

PNN