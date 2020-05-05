Berhampur: At least three persons were injured in a clash between two groups at a quarantine facility in Ganjam district Tuesday, police said.

Four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident that took place at a quarantine centre set up in a school at Jamugarada in Jagannath Prasad police station area, said inspector-in-charge Jubaraj Swain.

The injured persons were sent to a local hospital and their condition is stated to be good. After treatment, they were again taken back to the quarantine centre, police said.

Preliminary inquiry showed previous enmity might have been the cause of the clash, they said.

Police registered a case against those involved in the clash basing on a complaint lodged by local sarapanch Gayatri Nayak, Swain said.

The accused were identified as Lalbahadur Bhol of Badabarsingi, Bailochan Jena of Kaindi and Kartik Swain of Nuagaon and Bhramara Jena of Bori, police said.

Police have tightened security and deployed adequate force at the quarantine centre where people who returned from Gujarat have been kept.

The situation in the quarantine centre is now under control, Swain said.

(PTI)