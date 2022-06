Gurgaon: Gurgaon police nabbed Thursday two people for allegedly honey-trapping and abducting a man, officials said. The key accused in the honey-trap case, a woman, is still absconding, police said. The arrested people are Dinesh Chaudhary from Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Nitin, a resident of Mahendergarh in Haryana. Efforts to nab the key accused, who goes by the name Tanu Sharma on her social media profile, are underway, police said.

The victim works as an air condition mechanic here. He had said in his police complaint that he came in contact with Sharma on WhatsApp and she later summoned him to a hotel in Sector 29.

The complainant said he was forced to have sex with Tanu Sharma while her gang members filmed the act. They allegedly beat him up and also held him captive in a hotel room, from where he managed to flee after few days.

The accused have been booked under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 377 (sodomy), 379-B (snatching with force), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 29 police station.

“Our teams are on the job and conducting raids to nab the woman,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, Sanjeev Balhara said.